ROMULUS — School district residents are invited to a public information meeting on replacing the school nickname of Warriors.
The meeting will be 6 p.m. June 14 in the school auditorium.
The school board voted May 23 to change the nickname for its athletic teams, as mandated by the state Education Department. All schools with Native American-related nicknames must change them and put a new nickname in place for the 2023-24 school year.
“We will form a steering committee at next week’s meeting, share information from the state Education Department on this issue, answer questions from the public and discuss a name change process,” Superintendent of Schools Marty Rotz said.
The steering committee will begin meeting this summer and establish a process for selecting the new name “at some point during the 2023-24 school year.”
Rotz said the change is not likely to happen when school resumes in September.
Romulus will join three other area school districts in making this change.
Waterloo has already switched from Indians to Tigers. Canandaigua is down to seven semifinalist names to replace Braves. And, Red Jacket is moving toward replacing its Indians moniker.