ROMULUS — This year’s Romulus Central School District valedictorian and salutatorian are Madison Cirencione, daughter of David and Suzanne Cirencione of Geneva, and Mya McCathran, daughter of Justine and Mary Mollenkopf of Romulus.
Cirencione has taken 38 Gemini credits — college-level courses taught in high school. She is the recipient of the University of Rochester Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award, the Alfred University Kazuo Inamori School of Engineering Award, the RIT/Computing Medal and Scholarship Award, the Elmira College Key Award and the Hobart and William Smith Finger Lakes Scholar award.
She been an active participant in National Honor Society, yearbook and student council. Athletically, Cirencione has participated on the softball, basketball, track and field, and soccer teams. Additionally, she has volunteered time with the Ontario County Stop DWI organization and is currently employed at Ovid Big M.
Cirencione plans to attend Le Moyne College in the fall and major in nursing.
McCathran has taken 35 Gemini credits. Her academic honors include the University of Rochester Susan B. Anthony Award, Le Moyne College Heights Award, Hobart and William Smith Finger Lakes Scholar Award, and the Student Sage College Award.
She has been a member of the Romulus High School Chorus, plays the ukulele, is vice president of her class, and has competed on the track and field and soccer teams. She has volunteered her time with her church, helping with the Awana ministry, as well as signing in her church choir.
McCathran plans to attend Finger Lakes Community College in the fall and major in health sciences.