ROMULUS — All Romulus Central School seventh- through 12th-graders participated in a full day of service in late April at nearby sites.
Students helped out at a variety of locations, including Cayuga Lake State Park, Seneca Lake State Park, Sampson State Park, Beverly Animal Shelter, the school’s own nature trail, and the Seneca Lake Terrace assisted-living facility in Geneva.
School officials report that there was a 97% attendance rate on the day of the event, and they hope to make the service day an annual event for students.
“The students all had a great day and it gave us an opportunity to give back to the community that does so much for its schools,” teacher Miriam Harms, one of the day’s organizers, wrote in an email.