ROSE — The town of Rose is getting $3.6 million in federal funding in the form of a low-interest loan to pay for a major water project.
The funding was announced recently by Congressman John Katko, R-24 of Camillus, whose district includes Wayne County.
He said the loan comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Program.
Town Supervsor Kenan Baldridge said the town was “notified in August that the funds would be set aside for us from the past fiscal year. That said, we’re glad to have the loan to make the project possible.”
Baldridge said that construction should get underway in late spring or early summer of 2020.
Katko said that “since coming to Congress, I have been dedicated to addressing our region’s aging water infrastructure. With a resource as precious as our water, I believe we must work to overhaul water infrastructure in rural areas, ensuring our community has access to reliable and safe drinking water. I applaud the United States Department of Agriculture for enabling the town of Rose to make upgrades to its current water system, and look forward to continuing my work to improve rural water infrastructure in our region.”
Currently, the town‘s water system is comprised of nearly 100-year old asbestos-cement pipes, according to Katko.
With this funding, Katko said the town will ensure that more than 500 residents — as well as several businesses, farms and schools — have access to safe and reliable water sources.