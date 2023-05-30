LYONS — A Rose man will be spending at least eight years in prison — and perhaps more than two decades behind bars — for an impaired driving crash in 2019 that killed a former Waterloo woman, her unborn son, and another person.
On Thursday, Wayne County Judge Daniel Barrett sentenced Christopher Kirkey to 8½ to 25 years in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide and several other charges. In March, a jury had convicted Kirkey on all seven counts he faced.
The sentence was announced in a press release from District Attorney Mike Calarco. First Assistant DA Christine Callanan prosecuted the case.
Kirkey faced numerous charges from a May 26, 2019, accident on Savannah Spring Lake Road in Savannah. Police said the vehicle Kirkey was driving went off the road, hit a guide rail and bridge abutment, and ended up in Crusoe Creek.
Two passengers in the vehicle, Kayla Mettler, 27, and Michael Schute, 32, of Rose, were pronounced dead at the scene. Mettler, who went to school in Waterloo but was living in North Rose at the time, was pregnant.
Calarco said Kirkey and Mettler may have been in a relationship.
Kirkey, then 37, was flown by medical helicopter to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. He was arrested by the sheriff’s office in September 2020 after what police called an extensive investigation and grand jury indictment.
Kirkey also was charged with vehicular manslaughter, manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, and driving while ability impaired by drugs.