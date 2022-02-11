WATERLOO — Rose Marsh is the new town clerk.
The 54-year-old was appointed to the position by the Town Board at a special meeting Thursday morning. The vote was unanimous.
Marsh will earn an annual salary of $35,000 for the full-time position. She will be required to run for the position formally in November if she wants to continue.
Incumbent Town Clerk Sandy Ridley did not seek reelection last November after 12 years on the job. However, Ridley continued her duties into January after the person elected to the position in November, Eileen Temple, decided not to accept the job.
Ridley will train Marsh for about a month.