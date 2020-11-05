CANANDAIGUA — The Rose Tavern opened Monday at The Lake House on Canandaigua.
The Rose Tavern is the luxury hotel’s signature restaurant. The hotel opened in August at the northern end of Canandaigua Lake.
The new American-style restaurant focuses on food sourced from the Finger Lakes region. The restaurant works closely with local growers and food purveyors in forming its menu.
Executive Chef Scott Riesenberger said the menu is centered on a sprawling open kitchen featuring a wood-fired hearth. Dishes include ricotta toast, off-the-hearth chicken and pork ribeye for dinner; and wild greens salad, fire-smoked salmon and brisket burger with house pickles for lunch.
The dining room, designed by Studio Tack of Brooklyn, features Navy blue leather banquettes, rich wood detailing and large, wraparound windows with a view of the lake.