LYONS — When the state Department of Transportation announced plans to close the Route 31 bridge over the Erie Canal for a $2.7 million deck-replacement project last summer, it originally was expected to be closed through November 2022.
That has changed.
Now, Lyons Town Supervisor Jim Brady said the DOT has told him the reopening date is this October. The reason: The damage is worse than bridge inspectors thought.
“It was my understanding it was a deck replacement,” Brady said. “(The DOT) got in there and the beams (of the bridge) needed addressing.”
Brady, a former Wayne County highway superintendent, understands that bridge repairs often take longer than expected, but the extended time comes while two of his town’s undesignated bypass routes endure considerably more traffic.
The state-designated bypass is Route 14 north to Route 104, east to Route 414, then south to Route 31. It’s a 27-mile detour.
“The state’s trying to keep (motorists) on (state) roads,” he said.
He doubts many motorists are taking the long detour when there are local detours that can be found with web-mapping platforms on their phones or installed in their cars. Instead of the DOT bypass, motorists are using Old Clyde Road and Montezuma Street in Lyons, he said.
Brady figures Montezuma Street is getting 1,000 cars a day since the bridge was closed.
“That’s a side street that people live on,” he said.
Brady said he’s reached out to DOT regional officials in Henrietta asking them for maintenance assistance for Montezuma, which he said “is not holding up.”
As a county highway superintendent, the DOT often assisted with improvements when county roads became part of state detours, Brady observed.
There are safety concerns with the increased traffic on the local streets, also. The Lyons supervisor said he had the town highway crews install flashing radar-reading signs to keep speeds down on Montezuma Street and 15 mph school-zone signs on Old Clyde Road.
Last July, DOT spokesperson Joseph Leathersich said the agency would “continue to monitor the situation and work with local officials to minimize disruptions.”
Leathersich did not return requests for comment as of Tuesday morning.
Additionally, Brady said the state detour has added additional wear and tear to Route 14 north from Route 31 to the former village line. The state has plans to repave the road in 2026, but Brady wants the project to be expedited.