LYONS — When the Route 31 bridge that traverses the Erie Canal closes Monday, Lyons Town Supervisor Jim Brady is concerned about alternative ways drivers will choose to cross the waterway.
The posted detour will instruct drivers to stay on state highways: Route 14 to Route 104, to Route 414, and back to Route 31. However, Brady knows the majority of cars and trucks, even farm equipment, likely will use Old Clyde Road instead, causing a huge amount of damage to the thoroughfare that goes past Lyons High School.
“All of the local traffic is going to go that way,” Brady said. “The posted detour is 15 or 20 miles long, and especially with the price of gas and if they have GPS, no one is going to go that way.”
The posted detour will take traffic through Lyons, Sodus, Huron, Rose, and Galen. Joseph Leathersich, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation, said the length of the official detour can’t be helped, but the DOT is not adverse to working with local officials.
“NYSDOT is required to post detours along state roads that can accommodate both vehicular and truck traffic,” he said. “However, area residents may know of alternative routes that may mitigate the length of the detour. We will continue to monitor the situation and work with local officials to minimize disruptions.”
Brady, who was Wayne County’s highway superintendent before taking the helm of the town, said in the past the state would agree to pay for some repairs that were necessitated when vehicular traffic damaged county roads as a result of drivers using them instead of posted detours. As of Thursday afternoon, he was waiting to hear back from the DOT about the current situation.
Brady also was concerned about heavy use of Old Clyde Road, which connects Route 14 to Route 31 east of the bridge.
“For the summer, it’s OK, but once school starts, it might be more of a problem,” he said, noting that Lyons has many students who walk to school.
Lyons Superintendent of Schools Matt Barr could not be reached for comment.
Brady also said while he has the DOT’s ear, he is going to ask that Route 14 south of Route 31 have a double solid dividing line all the way to Sohn Alloway Road in the hamlet of Alloway.
“There have been too many accidents (because of) people passing each other,” he said.
Back to the Route 31 bridge: The current project will replace the bridge deck and is anticipated to last through November, Leathersich said. The cost is estimated to be about $2.7 million. The bridge, originally built in 1965, has had some other work performed on it in recent years, including steel repairs and minor surface work in 2018 and work on the concrete barrier in January 2021.
Brady agreed that the work, while creating an inconvenience for the town and motorists, is necessary.
“People who travel by boat under the bridge, they can see holes in the decking,” he said.
The project will not affect the Erie Canalway Trail, which runs near the bridge; it will remain open throughout the project. There will be no pedestrian traffic allowed on the closed bridge, though.
Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.
For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org or the mobile site at m.511ny.org, New York state’s official traffic and travel information source.