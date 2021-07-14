JUNIUS — A Syracuse woman now faces a manslaughter charge for a crash near Waterloo Premium Outlets last month that resulted in the death of a local man.
Shyquest K. Powell, 20, was charged Monday by the Seneca County sheriff’s office with felony counts of manslaughter, assault, and leaving the scene of a fatal-motor vehicle accident. She also faces charges of grand larceny and conspiracy for allegedly stealing merchandise from the shopping center before the crash on Route 318.
Police said Powell and a 17-year-old female, who has not been identified, were fleeing the site in an SUV on the evening of June 23 when Powell ran into the back of a vehicle driven by Brett Rising, 66, of Junius. Rising’s vehicle went off the highway and rolled over several times.
Rising was ejected from the vehicle and later taken by a medical helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. He died about a week later.
Police said after the crash, Powell and the teen got out of her damaged vehicle and ran away. They were picked up by a passing motorist who was not involved in the crash, and witnesses told police the two females were loading a large quantity of clothing from their vehicle into the other one.
That vehicle was later pulled over on Routes 5&20 in Seneca Falls by sheriff’s deputies and Seneca Falls police. The driver has not been identified and has not been charged with a crime.
Powell and the teen, who were not injured, were taken into custody without incident. Police said they stole merchandise from several stores at the shopping center and other places.
Powell was arraigned on the new charges Monday at the Seneca County Correctional Facility. She was remanded to jail in lieu of $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.
The teen faces charges of assault, grand larceny and conspiracy. Her case will be handled in Youth Court.