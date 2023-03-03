PHELPS — The state Department of Transportation closed one lane of the Route 96 bridge over Route 14 after an accident Friday morning.
The accident happened about 9 a.m. when a northbound truck on Route 14 toting a large metal container hit part of the bridge. The damaged container ended up crossing into the southbound lane, but there were no southbound vehicles involved.
State police and Ontario County sheriff’s deputies responded, along with the Oaks Corners Fire Department and Finger Lakes Ambulance. Crews were on the scene for about two hours.
State police did not provide more details on the crash. The driver was checked over by ambulance personnel but did not need to be taken to an area hospital.
The DOT sent bridge maintenance personnel to the scene. Joe Leathersich, public information officer for the DOT in Henrietta, sent the following statement by email Friday afternoon:
“A single-lane reduction has been implemented for southbound traffic along State Route 96 over State Route 14 in the Town of Phelps following an inspection by NYSDOT bridge maintenance crews earlier today. The lane will be reopened when NYSDOT can implement the necessary rehabilitation measures to the bridge.”