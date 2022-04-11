GENEVA — Castle Street construction is not complete, but enough is expected to be done by mid-April to get rolling on the second part of the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative-funded public works project in the city: the Routes 5&20 work adjacent to downtown.
“By the end of the next two weeks, (the Castle Street work) will be substantially finished,” Public Works Director Joe Venuti told City Council at its meeting Wednesday.
The project contractor, Nardozzi Construction, will begin the next phase of the project in just over a week, and it will mean significant changes for those who drive the highway, which was built to bypass downtown Geneva.
The Routes 5&20 work includes reducing the busy highway from four lanes to two in the downtown area, along with crosswalk improvements, landscaped medians and a bike path. The traffic-calming measures are part of a plan to, among other goals, improve pedestrian access from downtown Geneva to the lakefront.
“Mobilization is expected on April 18 for establishing work zone traffic controls,” Venuti told Council. “I want to alert motorists and pedestrians that new traffic patterns will be established.”
The DPW director said there will be “long durations of parallel two-way traffic” during the project, but that motorists can expect traffic control measures starting before Pulteney Street to the west and Lake Street to the east.
“We understand there will be inconveniences and delays, so please plan your trips in advance to limit frustration,” he said.
The 5&20 construction will be completed in at least five sequences, Venuti said:
1A: Work will begin on the eastbound curb, sidewalks, shared use paths, curbed medians and green initiatives, along with milling and paving to be completed to a binder pavement surface.
1B: Center median areas, drainage and green infrastructure.
1C: Work includes the bicycle track, along with westbound curbing, sidewalk and traffic signal upgrades.
The fourth and fifth phases will include two short-duration, one-way eastbound and westbound detours to accommodate night paving. The detours will route all traffic from Routes 5&20 to either North Street or Pre-Emption Road (County Road 6), depending on whether motorists are coming from the west or east.
“This is a very large and complicated, disruptive project with a lot of moving parts,” Venuti said. “I am thankful to have the opportunity to play a small part in improving the walkability of our downtown and improving the lakefront access for all pedestrians and cyclists and seeing meaningful green initiatives that will filter stormwater runoff before reaching our beautiful Seneca Lake.”
However, Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. objected to the 5&20 design that reduces the highway to two lanes from the current four.
“I don’t recall us being in favor of this,” he said, calling the transition from four lanes to two lanes a recipe for “bottlenecking.”
However, Ken Camera, who was on City Council when the DRI-funded projects were designed, said the plan to reduce the highway to two lanes in the downtown area has been in place for some time.
Camera doesn’t envision the lane reduction will have a big impact on traffic congestion and added that 5&20 is not as busy as some would claim.
“I think the one lane (in each direction) is appropriate,” he said, adding that the state Department of Transportation did traffic studies there. “I don’t think it’s going to be a problem. … It’s not like we’re going to have a traffic jam out there. The whole project is for calming. You can’t calm with four lanes of traffic, so I think we’re accomplishing what we set out to do.”
“I concur, Councilor Camera,” Mayor Steve Valentino added.