WATERLOO — Seneca County Manager Mitch Rowe is optimistic the 2022 county budget will hold the line on the tax levy and tax rate.
Rowe told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday that his goal is to file a tentative budget by Oct. 15. Adoption of a final budget is required by Dec. 15.
The current $66.6 million budget features a tax levy of $10.29 million and a tax rate of $4.18 per $1,000 of assessed value.
“(Finance Director) Halle (Stevens) and I have met with some department heads to review their requests and make some adjustments and to make sure the abolishing of 25 full- and part-time positions throughout the county that have been vacant for more than a year are not in the new budget,” Rowe said. “As you know, 2020 was a tough year because of Covid, but we’re having a strong 2021. The enhanced unemployment benefits and stimulus checks may have contributed to that rebound.
“I’m optimistic we can hold the line on the tax levy,” he added. “The budget honors all requests from department heads and the requests for funding from¡ affiliate organizations, who will get modest increases.”
Rowe said it is now up to board members to decide if they want to schedule budget work sessions, possibly on Saturday mornings. There were no such workshops last year, he noted.
He doesn’t think the board will need to pass legislation to allow an override of the state’s tax levy cap, but that could be done as a safeguard. He said the tax reserve is available too.
Supervisor Paul Kronenwetter, R-Seneca Falls, asked if there was money in the budget for a solid waste management plan. Rowe acknowledged that proposals for putting together that plan are being solicited, but no money is in the budget at this time.
“We can look to the contingency fund or fund balance and put a placeholder number in the professional services line of the budget,” Rowe explained.