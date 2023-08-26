WATERLOO — After two stints as Seneca County manager encompassing eight years, Mitch Rowe retired from the position as of Wednesday. That’s about four months earlier than the original retirement date of Dec. 9.
Kyle Lovell, who was hired as deputy county manager June 21, was approved as Rowe’s successor by a 13-0 vote during the county Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.
Lovell, an Interlaken resident, was given a four-year appointment and a starting salary of $130,000.
After an executive session, the board returned to open session and voted 13-0 to approve a separation agreement with Rowe, followed by the vote to appoint Lovell. Bob Hayssen, R-Varick, abstained both times.
Then, the board voted 14-0 to approve an agreement with Rowe to provide consulting services to the county.
“I want to thank Mitch for his dedication to Seneca County. Historically, you’ve been one of the best,” said Mike Ferrara, R-Seneca Falls. The board then stood for a round of applause before adjourning.
The next day, the Board of Supervisors issued a statement on the transition of leadership.
“The Board of Supervisors is inspired with how quickly Kyle has assumed his duties and grasped day to day county operations,” said board Chair Mike Enslow, R-Waterloo. “Although we are heavyhearted to see Mitch move into retirement, we are confident that Kyle can lead our team of supervisors, department heads and employees into the future. On behalf of the Board of Supervisors, I would like to thank Mitch for his many years of dedicated service to the people of Seneca County. Very few people have made such a selfless commitment.”
Supervisor Jeff Trout, R-Fayette, chairs the board’s Human Resources and Government Operations Committee.
“I echo chairman Enslow’s thoughts on Kyle’s current performance and eagerness to lead Seneca County as the next chief administrative officer for Seneca County,” Trout said. “No one person can ever be truly prepared to tackle everything from day one, but Kyle’s amazing energy and world-class ideas will blend seamlessly with Mitch’s phenomenal dedication and get things done legacy. We will be forever grateful to Mitch and, at the same time, will do what’s needed to help Kyle be successful.”
Rowe, a Rochester native, was hired as county director of planning and community development in 2008. He was named county manager in 2012 but left in 2014 to accept a job with the Rochester city government and Mayor Lovely Warren. When former county Manager John Shepard resigned, Rowe returned in 2018 after getting a waiver from the state Retirement System.
In the Wednesday statement, Rowe is quoted as saying he is grateful for the opportunity to return to Seneca County in 2018 and “will always be available to assist going forward.”
Lovell, 38, is an Air Force retiree and a native of Liverpool, Onondaga County. He enlisted in the Air Force out of high school, advancing in rank and responsibilities during his career. He earned an associate degree in business management from the College of the Air Force, an undergraduate degree in business management from Wayland Baptist University in Texas, a master’s degree in public policy from Liberty University in Virginia and a master’s degree in public administration from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship in 2021.
He is a graduate of the conflict/collaboration program at the SU Center for Negotiation.
Lovell was selected by a special committee made up of Enslow; Trout; Kyle Barnhart, D-Lodi; Bob Shipley, R-Waterloo; and county Mental Health Services Department head Margaret Morse.
The board OK’d a separation and severance agreement with Rowe that states that “it is apparent to the Board of Supervisors that Mr. Lovell is ready at this time to be appointed to the county manager position and Mr. Rowe has agreed to vacate the position earlier and conclude his time with Seneca County effective August 22.”
In recognition of Rowe’s service to the county and agreement to the early transition, the county will pay Rowe $61,969.11 on or before Sept. 15. That represents his $40,223.36 salary from Aug. 22 to Dec. 9, along with payment of unused and earned accruals, such as vacation and sick days, to which he was entitled. The agreement calls for $29,000 of the severance payment to go to Rowe’s New York State Deferred Compensation Plan Account.
The board also approved a consultant agreement with Rowe that calls for him to be paid $100 an hour for documented consulting services to Lovell or the board until Dec. 31.
In other matters Tuesday:
• PROJECT — Supervisors agreed that the next project in its ongoing capital improvement program is to renovate office space in the Health and Senior Services Building occupied by Glove House, a child foster care service, to make room for the move of the county mental health and addictions services department from 31 Thurber Drive to that space. The county would then seek to sell the Thurber Drive building, which faces millions of dollars in needed updates and renovations.
• NOVEMBER — The board will vote in October on a motion to conduct its Nov. 14 meeting at the Papa Bear Courthouse in Ovid.
• TRAIL — Supervisors agreed to continue discussions on the county’s responsibilities toward maintenance of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal Trail in Fayette and Waterloo.