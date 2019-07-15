SENECA FALLS – In November 2017, Seneca Meadows Landfill filed an Article 78 lawsuit against the Town Board over its enactment of Local Law 3 of 2016.
The local law would require the state’s largest landfill to close by Dec. 31, 2025.
But the lawsuit has not even been argued yet. The holdup is a motion to allow Concerned Citizens of Seneca County to be an intervenor party to the litigation. That motion was argued Oct. 30, 2018 before State Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle of Rochester.
Doyle, however, has not yet ruled on that motion, filed by attorney Douglas Zamelis of Cooperstown, representing CCSC.
“The main Article 78 lawsuit can’t proceed until my motion has been decided,” Zamelis said. “Local law 3 of 2016 remains in effect at his time.”
The local law was approved by a 4-1 vote of the Town Board in December 2016. But Seneca Meadows filed a lawsuit challenging the law, and the November 2016 election saw a change in board membership and the board seated in 2017 passed Local Law 2 of 2017, which rescinded Local Law 3 of 2016.
Waterloo Container, a business across the road from the landfill, challenged Local Law 2 in court and won. Judge William Kocher ruled the town violated the State Environmental Quality Review Act and violated the state Open Meetings Law in passing Local Law 2. That put Local Law 3 back in effect.
That prompted Seneca Meadows to revive its lawsuit against the town over Local Law 3.
