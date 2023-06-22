CLYDE — David Secor, a 1986 Clyde-Savannah graduate who lives in Savannah, and his wife, Lisa, have three daughters. When Madison Secor graduates from Clyde-Savannah Friday night, she will match her sister Lauren and Julia’s achievement of being the salutatorian of their respective classes.
And then there’s this: Brian Secor, a 1981 C-S alumnus and Savannah resident, and David’s older brother, has a daughter, Sigourney — who, like her cousins, was No. 2 academically in her Clyde-Savannah class.
Lauren, 24, the oldest of David and Lisa’s daughters, graduated in 2016. She was on the volleyball and basketball teams, and swam for the Golden Eagles. Lauren attended and graduated from Nazareth College in Pittsford, where she studied occupational therapy. She is employed as an occupational therapist in Denver.
Julia, 22, the middle sister, graduated in 2019. She was on the volleyball and track and field teams during high school. After graduation, she decided to attend Nazareth College as well and is currently finishing her master’s degree in teaching. She will be teaching elementary school this coming fall.
Sigourney, 21, earned her high school diploma in 2021. Like her older cousins, she played many sports in high school, even setting a school record in the backstroke for the swim team that still stands. She also pitched for the softball team. After she graduated, she enrolled in the Rochester Institute of Technology and was accepted into the school’s five-year, direct-entry Physician Assistant program. She just completed her second year in the program with a 4.0 grade-point average and is vice president of the Physician Assistant Student Association.
Her mother, Amy Secor, is a family nurse practitioner.
“She felt direction toward medical programs,” Brian said about his daughter. “She looked at nurse practitioner programs and physician assistant programs and ended up choosing physician assistant.”
The last of the Secor family to graduate No. 2 will be David’s youngest daughter, Madison. The 18-year-old will speak at Friday’s ceremony, just as her sisters and cousins did prior.
Like Lauren, Julia and Sigourney, Madison was an athlete. She played five sports while in school: volleyball, basketball, tennis, and indoor and outdoor track and field.
At the June 15 Board of Education meeting, Clyde-Savannah Principal Dr. Craig Pawlak announced that Madison was named salutatorian for the Class of 2023. She was away in California at the time, orchestrating a “gap” year after high school during which she will be attending Bethel College of Supernatural Ministry. After that, he said, she plans to pursue a career in nursing.
Madison admitted it was a challenge to live up to her sisters’ and cousin’s academic prowess.
“It was a little bit of pressure having the three girls before me, so it kind of felt as my responsibility to also receive salutatorian,” she said. “I was relieved and happy to see that my hard work paid off.”
Her father said Madison isn’t sure at this point where she will attend college.
“They all worked hard, but different levels of hard work,” David said about the girls. “They all worked hard to achieve what they have. I’m sure they all did motivate each other because they wanted to do as well as the other(s).”