LYONS — The Mission of Rural & Migrant Ministry in Western New York is inviting everyone to a Liturgia Open House on Friday, Aug. 13 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Liturgia Rural Worker Education Center, 7 Phelps St. in Lyons.
It will be a celebration of the people and programs of RMM, and the organization is looking forward to welcoming local families, workers and allies for an evening of food and festivity.
You can join the celebration either in-person or virtually — the choice is yours.
Programming will include youth theater and art, community speakers, children’s activities and more. Register for free today at bit.ly/LiturgiaOpenHouse2021.
Since 1981, Rural & Migrant Ministry, Inc., a nonprofit organization, has stood proudly with the rural and migrant communities throughout New York state. RMM acts to overcome the prejudices and poverty that degrade and debilitate people within rural New York by building communities that celebrate diversity, achieve true mutuality and fight for dignity and opportunity for all.
The group works with rural leaders, young and older, who are committed to equality and cooperative opportunity, especially within agricultural systems. They also support people in faith, labor and university communities who seek to stand with rural leaders as allies.
RMM is based at the Liturgia Rural Worker Education Center in Lyons. In partnership with farmworkers in Western New York, RMM developed Liturgia in 2010, and has been conducting youth and worker programs in the area ever since.
Liturgia means: “Honoring the public work of the people,” making it a fitting title for the center.
To learn more about RMM, visit ruralmigrantministry.org. This year’s Open House is a chance to reconnect with one another after such challenging times.
For additional information, contact Dr. Lory Ghertner, board member, at 0@gmail.com or (585) 733-3171.