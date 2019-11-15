CANANDAIGUA — A Rushville Village Board member will have to pay nearly a half-million dollars to her former employer and the state after pleading guilty to a pair of felony charges last week.
Kimberly Payne pleaded guilty Nov. 6 to second-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree grand larceny. Judge Brian Dennis placed her on one year of interim probation, and ordered her to pay $440,765 in restitution to her former employer, Enetics in Victor, and $26,619 to the state Department of Taxation and Finance. The latter amount is for unpaid taxes on the stolen money.
Ontario County Assistant District Attorney Melanie Bailey said Payne is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 4, 2020. The sentence is dependent on how well Payne fares on interim probation, Bailey said.
The Ontario County sheriff’s office arrested Payne, 52, last November following a lengthy investigation. Police said she stole the money from Enetics, a technology business, during a period beginning in 2007 and lasting until early 2018. Payne, Enetics’ office manager, forged checks from the business account to pay her personal bills, and electronically transferred funds from the business account to multiple personal bank accounts. Police said Payne also manipulated payroll and altered the amount of her contribution toward her health insurance.
The state police financial crimes unit in Albany County assisted the sheriff’s office in the investigation.
Payne remained on the village board as her case made its way through the court system.
The Times called and emailed the Rushville village clerk Thursday to see if Payne is still serving on the Village Board and was told the question was forwarded to the village attorney. Neither a subsequent email to the clerk’s office nor a voicemail were returned as of Thursday afternoon.
The Times also contacted the state Comptroller’s Office to check on the legality of Payne remaining on the Village Board after pleading guilty to a felony. An email had not been returned as of Thursday afternoon.
Earlier this year, Payne was charged by state police in Steuben County with felony counts of third-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsification of business records. The charges stem from an alleged incident in Corning, although state police did not provide details.
Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker did not return a phone call from the Times seeking details on that case.