NEWARK — Nineteen years is a long time, especially in retirement. But picture 19 years of serving on the board of education within the community, and then coming back 21 years later to do another stint.
Then Russ Harris added another three years onto that.
It’s probably part of the reason that on May 11, the Genesee Valley Chapter of the New York State Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development awarded Harris with the Sr. Edwardian Weaver Service Award. It recognizes his many years volunteering on the Newark Central School District Board of Education.
He was nominated by school board members Yvonne MacTaggart and Julie Nevelizer, who is the current board vice president.
Weaver was a former school superintendent for the Diocese of Rochester and also worked at the University of Rochester in professional development.
Nevelizer told the GVASCD reception attendees that Harris had been an “amazing coach” for her in many ways.
“The knowledge I have gained through (him) has helped me develop as a better board member and to better understand my role as a vice president,” she said. “Russ’ knowledge of policy, expertise on contract negotiations, reminders of how Open Meeting Law pertains to different situations, history of how things began and where they are for our District are invaluable to me. I can always count on him for knowledge and direction to steer our board into a positive direction.
“As educators, we know knowledge is power and Russ’ extensive professional development and longevity on the board mirrors how Sister Edwardian Weaver was in her career. He keeps the ‘what is best for the students’ as the number one priority in his thoughts.”
Harris had served on the Newark BOE from 1993 until 2003 and was re-elected to complete a fourth three-year term in May of 2014 after he retired from his previous job in the IT Department of Wayne Central School District.
Harris completed his sixth consecutive three-year term on the BOE and was re-elected for a seventh term starting July 1. Harris also is president of the Four County School Boards Association and he was the Newark BOE vice president for two school years and president for five school years.
Harris has previously won several awards, including the 2019 Alex Eligh Service Award, because of his outstanding service to the community, given by the Greater Newark Chamber of Commerce.
In 2021, he was awarded the Level 4 Board Lifetime Achievement Award by the New York State School Board Association. To be given this award, Harris had to accumulate points through participating in training activities, workshops, board officer’s academy and conventions.
In addition to this, he attended many roundtable sessions with the Commissioner of Education in Albany.
MacTaggart made similar statements about Harris.
“The time I spent with Russell on the Newark School Board was student-centered, rich in policy and forward thinking,” she said at the GVASCD reception. “His vast knowledge and expertise of being a school board member for so many years, make him valuable in making decisions based on past experiences and more. Russ will always think about the who-what-why for every student.”
Both Nevelizer and MacTaggart mentioned Harris’ outstanding work with the Newark Rotary since the early 1990s, including the Rotary Exchange Student Program. For almost 10 years, he has served as Newark Rotary’s Youth Exchange officer and the Rotary’s District 7120 Country Officer.
Adding to the list of awards that Harris has been awarded, he was given the Paul Harris Fellow award in March 2023 because of the continuous contributions made in his honor to the Rotary Foundation. It was not the first time that he was given the Paul Harris Fellow award.
Along with everything else Harris is a part of or contributes to, he also serves on the board of directors for the Drumlins Radio Club, is an American Radio Relay League volunteer instructor and member of Wayne and Ontario County Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Services. He is also a member of the Military Auxiliary Radio System, a volunteer radio communications service for the Department of Defense.
He said he was “deeply honored” to accept the latest service award.
“I would like to start by thanking Julie and Yvonne for nominating me,” he said.
“I would like to thank all of you for continuing the fight for a free, diverse, and fair education system that welcomes all students. It is through our collective efforts that we can continue to make a difference in our students’ lives.