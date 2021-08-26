WATERLOO — Wilkins Recreational Vehicle Store wants to build a new facility on Route 414 in Tyre, across from del Lago Resort & Casino.
Company official Brian Wilkins went to Tuesday’s Seneca County Board of Supervisor meeting asking for help to make it happen. He said county help in bringing municipal sewer and water service to the site would be crucial.
“We are a third-generation RV dealership that started in Hornell in 2006. We now have stores in Bath, Victor, Churchville and Syracuse with just under 200 employees,” Wilkins said, noting the company found out in June that the property across from the casino was available and a contract to buy it was reached quickly. “We are now doing our due diligence to get the permits needed to conclude the sale. We anticipate a 50,000-square-foot store for sales and service of RVs.”
Wilkins estimated his company is buying enough land that as many as five other smaller commercial developments could be located there.
“To do that, we need municipal water and sewer to come to the site. That would be great,” he said, urging the county to look at taking over the sewer line and expanding it on the west side of 414 to serve the site. “The lines come to the southeast corner of the Petro Travel Center site and to del Lago.”
Wilkins said the company has submitted an application to the Tyre Planning Board with hopes of receiving approvals by October.
“We’d like to start construction in the spring and open by January 2023,” Wilkins said, adding that steel for the building has been ordered.
Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti, D-Fayette, asked if sewer and water can be extended.
“It’s a private line that goes under the Thruway, making it problematic,” County Manager Mitch Rowe answered. “It’s not a public line. It’s a big decision to make a private line part of a public system.”
County Attorney David Ettman said another question is whether the system has enough capacity to handle new users, especially if del Lago plans to add hotel rooms.
Rowe added: “I talked to Lance Young, general manager at del Lago, and he gave general support for this idea. In talking with Peter Baker from Barton & Loguidice, I found out they have not hit their high mark for flow, but a 200-room hotel addition could change that. They are receptive to turning the line over.”
The sewer line is 12 inches.
It was noted that the RV project development and more hotel rooms could require a new, larger pump to push effluent down Route 414 to the Seneca Falls wastewater treatment plant.
“Capacity is not an issue at our treatment plant. We will be putting in a new, larger line from Kingdom Road in the spring,” said Mike Ferrara, R-Seneca Falls.
“We need to have a conversation with del Lago and the state (Department of Transportation),” said Don Trout, R-Waterloo.
In committee action:
The Environmental Affairs Committee voted to recommend introducing a local law requiring septic system inspections once every five years, plus inspections of systems when property is sold. The county would set up training sessions for inspectors, who would contract with property owners for the inspections. Trout said there may be “pushback” from some, but after details were explained by public health official Scott King, the committee approved the motion.
• The Public Works Committee approved motions that will go to the full board in September that would 1) authorize the repainting of the dome on top of the county courthouse; 2) seek proposals for demolition of the old steam plant at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus; and 3) authorize solicitation of proposals from qualified entities for the development of a 10-year solid waste management plan for the county.
• The Personnel Committee voted to recommend a three-year contract extension with the Roemer and Wallens law firm of Albany. The firm handles negotiations and related labor contract matters with county employee unions.
• The Public Safety Committee voted to recommend a two-year lease with New York State Police for a portion of the county’s Fire Training Center in Romulus. The lease would require state police to pay for maintenance, utilities and repairs of the facility rather than pay the county a set amount in rent each month.