SENECA FALLS — The Sa-Go-Ye-Wat-Ha (Seneca Falls) Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented its Good Citizens Award to four students representing four local high schools.
The recipients were honored April 13. They were Luke Dendis of South Seneca, Emma Yuhas of Romulus, Logan Amidon of Waterloo, and Liam Tanner of Mynderse Academy.
The awards reflect the students’ performance in an essay contest, as well as their achievements during their high school careers in the areas of reliability, dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. Each student was presented with a certificate, a pin, a cash award, a copy of the U.S. Constitution and a small American flag.
The students’ essays were read at the ceremony. Two were unable to attend due to school commitments; their mothers stepped in on their behalf.