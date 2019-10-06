Six counties out of the 62 in New York state do not currently have access to a domestic violence shelter, and three of them are in the Finger Lakes region — Ontario, Seneca, and Yates counties.
Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes Inc., which has offices in Ontario, Seneca, and Yates counties and covers all three counties with its services, is aiming to cut that number in half by establishing a shelter for survivors of abuse in Seneca County that will help those in need in all three counties get out of difficult situations.
Nearly a year ago, Safe Harbors received a $300,000 grant from state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, that Executive Director Marisa Rubé said will cover either the construction of a new building or the acquisition of an existing building.
“We are well under way and actually currently just waiting to close on a property,” Rubé said.
Because of the sensitivity of the issue and to more safely serve victims, Safe Harbors officials are being intentionally vague about the shelter, whether it will be a new build or another property and where exactly it is located.
Donations to Safe Harbors, including its upcoming Harvest for Hope Gala fundraiser, will help the organization furnish the shelter, obtain appliances, beds, and other items, acquire security equipment and fire and safety equipment, and cover the shelter’s operations moving forward.
Rubé, who has been with Safe Harbors since 2007 and became director in January 2016, said bringing a shelter to the organization’s service area has been a goal of hers since she started.
“What it (not having a shelter) has meant for us in the past is that when someone needs safe emergency housing, either they have to go into a hotel temporarily or find a place with family and friends if they have that support and that option or they have to go out of county for shelter if there’s a shelter in one of the other counties that has room,” Rubé said. “It’s really sort of a guessing game where we’re trying to problem solve with people and find the best place for them. It’s very difficult for people to leave the county that they reside in for a number of reasons.”
Those reasons include their support systems, jobs, children’s school or their own school, court appointments, and other aspects of daily life that are located in their county or residence.
“It’s really difficult to go somewhere else, and that means a lot of times that victims will end up staying with their abusers because it’s too hard (to leave),” Rubé said. “Of course, having a roof over your children’s head is the most important thing.”
Safe Harbors plans to change that once the shelter is up and running.
Rubé said the organization will offer “full wrap-around services” to anyone who is living in the shelter, including driving them back and forth to court dates and other appointments. She noted schools will bus children staying at the shelter even if they are in another county.
Safe Harbors has “a full gamut of services,” Rubé said, that will be available at the shelter, such as on-site support groups for residents and case managers to work with the residents on such things as applying for benefits and getting their children enrolled in schools.
“Every shelter resident will be assigned a case manager who will then work with them on finding permanent housing,” Rubé said. “That’s probably the biggest thing. Nobody wants to be in a shelter.”
Residents also will have access to therapy and mental health services to help them live free of violence.
“We hope to bring some services into the shelter,” Rubé said. “We hope to have a therapist ultimately that will come on site to provide one-on-one therapy with clients so that they don’t have to leave to find that resource.”
In a statement, Helming noted the effort to develop a shelter began three years ago “thanks to a tireless group of volunteers and staff who understood the critical need for this and spent countless hours raising awareness and funds,” but the effort took on a sense of urgency after Lori McConnell of Waterloo was murdered by her abuser in July 2018.
“This tragic event highlighted the need for a local shelter, and her children have fought tirelessly to make this a reality in honor of their mother,” Helming said. “As State Senator, I was proud to be a small part of this project by delivering $300,000 in state support to get it off the ground. Working together, we can take on the issue of domestic violence and help victims and their families rebuild their lives.”
Though the shelter is going to be located in Seneca County, Rubé emphasized that it will serve those in need in all three counties that Safe Harbors serves. And, she added, Safe Harbors hopes this is the first shelter in a series of safe places.
“Ultimately, our goal is to open some sort of emergency housing in all three of the counties, but we have to start somewhere,” Rubé said.
Once the Seneca County shelter gets up and running, she said, Safe Harbors will be able to determine the need in Ontario and Yates counties and go from there as far as setting goals for housing in those areas.
“Whether that’s a full-blown shelter in one or both of those two counties or whether it’s transitional housing or some other sort of emergency housing, the goal is to have some type of housing in all three of the counties available,” Rubé said.
For Kaitlyn Laskoski, president of Safe Harbors’ board of directors since 2017, the anticipation of the new shelter is twofold since she is also an employee of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office. In fact, she noted the gala started out as – and still is — a law enforcement-sponsored event in which law enforcement officials from all three counties come together to support domestic violence victims and help them work toward recovery.
“I’m excited in regard to both of those capacities because this is much needed,” Laskoski said. “It really means everything in reference to their recovery to be able to move forward, to have a designated space within their community ultimately.”
She added that it is important for victims to have the support and advocacy of the law enforcement community that recognizes the victim’s situation. People can volunteer to join the support and advocacy efforts, as Safe Harbors is actively seeking board members and volunteers.
Laskoski said there are a number of ways to get involved depending on one’s interest area.
Rubé noted that law enforcement officials are often the first responders during a domestic violence incident, so having a safe place to direct victims to is integral to their work as well.
“What we’ve heard across the board from our partners in law enforcement is that they want some place that they can offer to victims to go, that it will hopefully reduce the number of times they have to be called out to these homes and provide victims with actual safety instead of a phone number to call at some point if they want support,” Rubé said.