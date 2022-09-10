SENECA FALLS — Town Board meetings often are dominated by two topics: Seneca Meadows and the Cayuga Nation.
The latter was at the forefront of Tuesday’s meeting.
An often-heated discussion between Town Board members and citizens centered on the ongoing internal and increasingly violent dispute among Cayuga Nation members over leadership of the tribe in Seneca and Cayuga counties.
“I’ve seen Nation police taking target practice with AR-15 rifles near East Bayard Street Extension,” Karen Wylie said, asking how that could be allowed.
Board member Frank Sinicropi added that while playing golf at Seneca Falls Country Club he heard about 200 rounds fired.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara said while people “might not like the answer,” town officials are working around the clock to try to get the two rival sides together and to get federal authorities to intercede in enforcing any agreement that is reached.
Celeste Dyson countered by saying “no one is protecting me and my family” when Nation police act recklessly in dealing with tribal members who don’t support federally recognized leader Clint Halftown.
“We may have to protect ourselves,” Dyson said. “They tear down houses in neighborhoods with electric still hooked up. They have armed guards all over. This is not Clint Halftown’s town. It’s our town. ... It’s becoming ridiculous.”
Dyson went so far as to suggest town officials might be “in Clint’s pocket.”
Ferrara strongly rejected that idea.
“I’m not in anyone’s pocket. I’m too big to fit in anyone’s pocket, Clint’s or the landfill’s,” Ferrara said. “We are doing all we can to bring a resolution to these issues, but we can’t arrest Cayuga Nation officers.”
Police Chief Stu Peenstra said the federal government recognizes the Cayuga Nation’s law enforcement department — “like it or not. They have authority over Nation members on Indian land, which is some 64,000 acres.”
Peenstra said the Seneca Falls Police Department is investigating an incident on Garden Street Extension to see if a case can be built that would lead to charges. Dyson interrupted him, saying more needs to be done.
“We are not going to violate anyone’s civil rights,” Peenstra replied.
“We have no authority in these matters,” Ferrara added.
“Do you want an uprising?” Dyson asked.
“We want a constructive discussion of a peaceful solution to a civil war within the Nation,” Ferrara answered. “We want to bring everyone to the table so all are protected.”
Nation member Jaqueline House agreed with those who place the blame on Halftown and his tactics. She said the Nation and non-Native American governments are like being in a boat and a canoe on the same body of water, working as separate nations. She accused Halftown of terrorism against the Cayuga Nation.
“We are trying to figure it out the best we can,” Ferrara said.
“We may take things into our own hands, and if we do, you will be upset,” Dyson said.
Ferrara suggested people contact U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer.
“This is not a Seneca Falls issue,” Ferrara reiterated. “It’s a Nation and federal government issue that needs a peaceful agreement.”