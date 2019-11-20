GENEVA — Democrat Laura Salamendra not only maintained her Election Day lead in the race for Ward 5 City Councilor at Tuesday’s absentee and affidavit ballot count, she increased it.
Salamendra, a local activist making her first run for public office, led Republican Bryan Housel 138-126 on Election Day.
That margin was close enough to possibly be affected by the absentee and affidavit ballot count by the Ontario County Board of Elections Tuesday. But with Salamendra and Housel looking on, Salamendra received 12 more votes and Housel added seven.
That made the final result 150-133, though it is still unofficial. Salamendra wins a four-year term on the Council, keeping the Ward 5 seat in Democratic hands. Jason Hagerman held the seat for several terms before declining to seek re-election.
“I’m proud that I ran an honest, issue-centered, people powered campaign,” Salamendra said Tuesday. “This shows that when working-class people speak up, stand together and tell the truth, we win.”
Salamendra said she will continue to fight for Ward 5 residents.
“This has always been about more than an election,” she said. “The ‘Fight for Five’ continues on Council and in the streets.”
Housel, also making his first run for public office, said that while disappointed by the results does accept the vote of constituents and our democratic system of government.
“It was a close, hotly-contested race that drew a larger than normal, of late, voter turnout. I’m thankful I ran and glad I got out to speak to so many of my neighbors and hearing their concerns,’’ Housel said.
“I wish Laura the best and encourage her to make fact-based decisions that are in the best interests of all residents, not just a vocal minority,’’ he said.
“I hope she can rein in her rhetoric and behavior and use her new platform to unite the residents of the ward. More can be solved by understanding than by radical activism,’’Housel said.
Housel said he will remain an active voice in the community and will continue to serve and help my neighbors as a public servant.
City Council will see the Democrats maintain their 6-3 majority.
The election produced an almost entirely new Council makeup. New Council members are Tom Burrall, Jan Regan, Salamendra, Anthony Noone, Bill Pealer, John Pruett and Frank Gaglianese III.
Ward 3 Councilor Steve Valentino moves into the mayor’s seat vacated by Republican Ron Alcock, while incumbent Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera will continue in his seat.
Election officials also counted absentees and affidavits in the race for Richmond supervisor between Daryl Marshall and Caroline Sauers. On Election Day, Marshall led 473-456. Sauer received three more votes than Marshall Tuesday, making the final vote 495-481 in favor of Marshall.