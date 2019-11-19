GENEVA — Laura Salamendra will represent Ward 5 when the new City Council is seated Jan. 1, 2020.
Salamendra, a Democrat, increased her Election Day lead when absentee and affidavit ballots were counted Tuesday afternoon at the Ontario County Board of Elections. She picked up another 12 votes to finish with an unofficial total of 150. Her opponent, Republican and Independence party candidate Bryan Housel, wound up with 133 votes after garnering another seven ballots Tuesday.
Salamendra, Steve Valentino (mayor), Tom Burrall (Ward 1), Bill Pealer (Ward 2), Jan Regan (Ward 3), Ken Camera (Ward 4), John Pruett (Ward 6), Frank Gaglianese III (at-large) and Anthony Noone (at-large) will make up the new Council. Only Valentino (Ward 3) and Camera (Ward 4) are serving on the current Council.