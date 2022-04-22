GENEVA — Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra has been a vocal critic of the conduct of Geneva police for years. And, she was arguably City Council’s leading proponent of the now-defunct Police Review Board.
Her public criticism of the conduct of some police officers and her push for the PRB, which the unions representing city police have opposed, undoubtedly angered some on the force; Salamendra said she has faced police harassment for her outspoken comments on the conduct of some officers.
The rift between Salamendra and some members of city police apparently has not gone away.
In a press conference before a special Council meeting Wednesday — members voted against appealing state Supreme Court Craig Doran’s ruling overturning the PRB — Salamendra and PRB supporters unveiled photos of a multi-pane screen saver depicting Salamendra with GPD on her forehead. Salamendra said the image came from a computer at the police department, claiming someone in GPD had forwarded the image to her.
In the press conference, Ricky Price, a PRB supporter, condemned the image.
“This means that for an unknown number of days and weeks, Genevans being interviewed by the police in the booking area saw the picture of a woman, her forehead defaced, while the police were conducting their business,” he said. “It means that GPD officers have been doing official police business on a computer with images that target a known supporter of police reform and a sitting city councilor. And it means that Councilor Salamendra has once again been the target of harassment by opponents of police reform — in this case, by the police themselves.
“While the police union has continually made claims that we do not need a police review board because the police are fully capable of policing themselves,” Price continued, “this juvenile and deeply unprofessional behavior on the part of the GPD suggests that Chief (Mike) Passalacqua is either a knowing accomplice in the harassment of a public official or is unable to maintain professionalism and discipline within his department.”
Salamendra condemned the image at the press conference and at the City Council session that followed.
“I am sharing my complaint today not because it is any more worthy of the board’s attention than my fellow Genevans,” she said. “Every complaint of police misconduct deserves to be heard. I am sharing it today because I am fortunate enough to have a platform from which to speak and a community who believes and supports me, and because I think it demonstrates, without question, why Geneva needs a Police Review Board. If Genevans can expect to be made the target of GPD scrutiny, cruelty, and harassment for criticizing the police, or simply for sharing their own, lived experiences of policing in Geneva, we will never know the truth and we will never have real community trust in our police and in our government.
“We have heard over and over again that we don’t need a board, but the defaced photograph of my face on the GPD’s work computer shows we do. The complaints I have been fielding for months since the board passed, and in the years before that, shows we do.”
In response to a request for comment sent to Passalacqua, Mayor Steve Valentino and Acting City Manager Jenn Slywka on Thursday, Emil Bove, the city’s attorney issued the following statement: “We were not aware of the screen saver displayed at the April 21, 2022 council meeting prior to the meeting. The matter has been referred for investigation.We have no other comment.”