WATERLOO — The sale of a 1.79-acre parcel of vacant land on Thurber Drive to the Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority will be before the Seneca County Board of Supervisors tonight.
The board’s Public Works committee will consider a motion to sell the property to the RGRTA for $110,000. RGRTA plans to build a new office and bus garage on the site.
If approved, the full board will vote on the measure at its December meeting.
The motion states the property was determined to be surplus and not needed for county purposes. A professional appraisal was done to arrive at a sale price.
In other committee action on tonight’s agenda:
• The Personnel Committee will consider a local law to waive the existing policy that requires the personnel officer and director of public health to live in the county. Those two positions are vacant, and the county has identified candidates it wants to hire, but they both live outside the county. If approved,the local law would be subject to a public hearing prior to possible adoption.
• Finance, Assessment & Insurance will introduce a representative from the Bonadio Group who will make a presentation on the company’s audit of county finances for 2020, to be followed by a discussion and feedback on the report and its acceptance. Also, this panel will schedule a public hearing on the proposed 2022 county budget for 6 p.m. Dec. 14.
• Planning, Development, Agriculture & Tourism will hear a presentation from representatives of the It’s A Wonderful Life Museum in Seneca Falls. The museum is seeking funding for its December festival, which this mark coincides with the 75th anniversary of the release of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Frank Capra’s classic film, which was based in mythical Bedford Falls, is believed to have been modeled after Seneca Falls.
• Environmental Affairs will discuss a revision to the professional engineering report related to upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant at Five Points Correctional Facility in Romulus, which serves county Sewer District No. 2. The change would see the discharge from the upgraded plant go to Kendig Creek instead of Reeder Creek; the latter is an “impaired” body of water that discharges into Seneca Lake. Kendig Creek discharges into the Cayuga-Seneca Canal.
• Water & Sewer Treatment, Management & Operations will discuss soliciting proposals for a study on the feasibility of forming a county water and sewer authority.