WATERLOO — The sale of the iconic, vacant Main Street School to an East Syracuse housing developer is on hold — possibly permanently.
The Village Board, which has supported the project with grant money, will be told the bad news tonight at its non-public meeting.
In a June 1 letter to village and school district officials, David Kimmel, vice president of development for Two Plus Four Companies, outlined the issues that led to the decision.
The company’s site plan, submitted for review by village planning and zoning boards, did not have enough on-site parking spaces. The company approached Fingerlakes Railway about leasing parking spaces south of the rail line on West William Street to provide additional parking. Those parking spaces had been used by the school and visitors to the nearby Seneca County Courthouse.
It was revealed that the school district did not have an active lease with the railroad so the developer could not assume such a lease with the purchase of the school. Working that situation out was said to be taking too much time to meet a June 30 deadline to apply for needed state housing funds.
Kimmel said the project team met and agreed that they are “pushing too hard on this project” and are pulling the site plan application. He said if they decide to move forward in the future, there will be public forums to discuss the project, a new purchase option will be renegotiated with the school board and a new site plan would be submitted for review.
He said the company is undecided on whether it will move forward, but the June 30 deadline has definitely been pulled off the table.
The school, at 202 W. Main St., was built in 1928 as Waterloo High School. It served as a high school, junior high school and elementary school until 2014, when it was closed and offered for sale. The school board approved a purchase agreement with Two Plus Four in 2018, contingent upon the company getting site plan approval and funding for conversion to housing, including several units for veterans.
In other agenda items, the board will:
• Hear a presentation from Tom Magg, president of CBN-FLX, asking the village to consider allowing the installation of radios on village water towers to provide high-speed internet, phone and TV service.
• Consider a motion to allow the village to study the formation of a new joint fire district.
• Consider a motion to appoint Scott Ferguson as the village’s new code enforcement officer, succeeding the resigned Ron Bird.
• Hear a presentation from Bill Davis of MRB Group on the possible capital upgrade to the wastewater treatment system. He will discuss the project scope and financing options.