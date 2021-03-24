WATERLOO — The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency will consider extending four sales tax exemptions when it meets at noon Thursday.
The IDA Board of Directors will consider extending existing agreements with Finger Lakes Equipment Rental of Waterloo, Waterloo Container of Seneca Falls, Waterloo Downtown Properties, and Deep Dairy Products LLC of Waterloo. The agreements exempt those businesses from having to pay state and county sales taxes on equipment supplies, materials purchased as part of an expansion project, an incentive often offered by the IDA together with a PILOT agreement, and a mortgage tax exemption.
The board also will consider approval of the transfer of retained environmentally remediated sites within the former Seneca Army Depot to the IDA. The IDA was given ownership of the 10,600-acre former depot after it closed in 2000, but several sites were withheld until environmental remediation was completed by the Army.
The board also will do a first phase State Environmental Quality Review analysis of the transfer of the railroad line to Seneca Ag Park on the former depot.
And, there will be a discussion of the IDA’s long-term financial forecast and a quarterly report from IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis.
The meeting is not open to the public. It will be live-streamed on the IDA’s website.
After the IDA board meeting, the Seneca County Economic Development Corp. board will meet, followed by a meeting of the Seneca County Funding Corp. board.