CANANDAIGUA — The retrial of a Geneva man accused of killing a suspected burglar in 2017 is set for early October.
Ontario County First Assistant District Attorney Jason MacBride said the trial of Jeff Salone Jr. is scheduled to start with jury selection Oct. 4. MacBride is prosecuting the case.
Salone faces a manslaughter charge in the September 2017 death of Jawuan Brumfield, 23, who police found unresponsive in Salone’s second-floor apartment on Hallenbeck Avenue. Brumfield died the next day at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Salone was convicted of manslaughter but acquitted of murder in a 2019 trial. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, but an appeals court overturned the conviction the following year.
MacBride and Geneva police believe Brumfield, after climbing a ladder, was pulled into Salone’s apartment through a window while Brumfield was trying to commit a burglary.
In the first trial, MacBride argued Salone and some friends were waiting for Brumfield — who had reportedly burglarized the apartment before — and beat him for about 20 minutes, leaving him unconscious by the time police arrived.
No one else was arrested.
Salone did not testify in the trial, but in a statement to police said he was sleeping when he was awakened by a loud noise. He said he saw a Black male come through a kitchen window carrying a Taser and reaching for a knife, leading to a fight.
Salone said he flipped the intruder, whose head hit a coffee table, and he hit the intruder when he tried to get up. Salone said the intruder was unconscious and “breathing funny.”
In overturning the conviction, the appeals court ruled Ontario County Judge Brian Dennis should not have allowed some trial testimony from Geneva police Detective Steve Vine.
Vine said he was skeptical of Salone’s claim that he was alone and acted in self-defense and believed Brumfield was the victim of a homicide.
The appeals court also ruled Dennis should not have allowed Brumfield’s mother to testify about her son’s personal background.
Salone, 32, who was represented by attorney Christopher Rodeman in his first trial, is now represented by attorney James Nobles.
Salone was serving his sentence at Attica Correctional Facility until his conviction was overturned. He is no longer incarcerated and being supervised by the county’s pretrial release program until the retrial.