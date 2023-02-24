Memorial Day in the Finger Lakes

Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery has been designated New York state’s first official veterans cemetery.

ALBANY - Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Friday the establishment of New York's first-ever state veterans cemetery with the transfer of ownership of the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery from Seneca County to the state and $2.8 million available from the National Cemetery Administration.

