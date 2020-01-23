WATERLOO — Two state parks in Seneca County are scheduled to get new playgrounds.
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is seeking bids for new playgrounds at Sampson State Park in Romulus and Seneca Lake State Park in Waterloo.
Bids will be received at the Finger Lakes Region parks office at 2221 Taughannock Park Road, Trumansburg, until 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12. Bid documents are available at the state parks office in Trumansburg. Contractors must submit any requests for information by noon Feb. 5.