CANANDAIGUA — First, the Sands Family Foundation of Canandaigua donated 13 acres of land as the site of a new Canandaigua YMCA.
On Monday, the foundation followed that up with a $13.5 million contribution toward the $24 million cost of the new facility on North Street.
YMCA officials called the gift “historic.” They said $12 million will be used for construction, $1.5 million will go toward operating costs, and there will be a two-for-one match for future fundraising purposes. The facility will be known as the Sands Family YMCA.
YMCA officials said the Sands family has supported the Y mission for decades, beginning with Constellation Brands founder Marvin Sands and his desire for employees and their families to have a place to go for childcare and recreation.
“The importance of providing safe outlets for families was something instilled in me by my parents,” Richard Sands, executive vice president of Constellation Bands, said in a written statement issued Monday. “That is why we knew it was essential to help with creating a modern day YMCA to serve Canandaigua families and the greater community.”
Jeff Friend, chairman of the Canandaigua YMCA Board of Directors, said, “The generosity of the Sands family throughout the years has been incredible. Their commitment to philanthropy and leadership in our community is admirable and their latest gift will allow us to serve even more individuals and families.”
“Constellation Brands is proud to donate land where the Sands Family YMCA will be built,” added Rob Sands, executive chairman of Constellation Brands’ board. “This land is where the company laid its roots, and we could not be prouder to continue the family tradition of supporting the Canandaigua community.”
Richard Sands said he remembers competing on the Y swim team and attending Friday night dances there.
“Our grandfather Marvin would say, ‘While you may not be able to change the world, you can make a difference in your community,’” said Bill Caleo, grandson of Mickie and Marvin Sands.
Groundbreaking for the 75,000-square-foot facility is scheduled for the spring, with completion in the fall of 2023.
Y officials said they are seeking support from like-minded philanthropic leaders and the community at large to help create the new Y by leveraging the two-for-one match to raise an additional $6 million.
The Canandaigua YMCA entered into a management agreement with the YMCA of Greater Rochester in January 2020. The boards of both organizations have approved making the Canandaigua Y a branch of the YMCA of Greater Rochester.
The new facility will have three studios for group exercise; multiple gymnasiums, including one with a turf surface; two pools; a splash playground; creative space; and a teaching kitchen. It also will have an outside daycare space, on-site medical services, and a fully licensed daycare.
The current YMCA at 32 N. Main St., established in 1959, will be sold.