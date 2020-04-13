WATERLOO — A Syracuse woman has been named executive director of the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency.
Sarah Davis succeeds Bob Aronson, who retired in December.
Davis has worked as a constituent liaison for a Syracuse-area member of the state Assembly from February 2016 to November 2018. More recently, she has been GENIUS NY program coordinator for CenterState CEO in Syracuse; GENIUS NY is a development system for startup businesses.
Davis also was an intern for Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and the New York State Democratic Committee in its Potsdam office.
She earned her undergraduate degree in English literature and Francophone studies from St. Lawrence University, and a master’s degree in public administration from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University.
The Seneca County IDA was established in 1973. It provides recruitment and financial incentives and other services for new and existing companies and industries located in Seneca County.