SENECA FALLS — A rally and march to defend reproductive rights for American women is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.
Sponsored by Women March in Seneca Falls, the event is one of many across the country planned for Saturday.
It will begin in the First Amendment Space at the Women’s Rights National Historical Park on Fall Street.
Women March in Seneca Falls organizers said they “wholeheartedly” agree with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s remarks of Sept. 9 at the Planned Parenthood Day of Action Rally.
“We don’t want to be fighting this anymore, but we are ready,” Hochul said that day. “We are here to show the rest of the nation that New Yorkers stand with every single one of you.”
“We are against rollbacks, bans and any type of infringement on our reproductive freedoms,” said Susan Scheuerman, lead organizer of Saturday’s rally. “As Elizabeth Cady Stanton stated, self sovereignty of our bodies is what we want. We look forward to welcoming members of the public to the Birthplace of Women’s Rights in America once again.”
The rally will be outdoors, rain or shine. Handmade signs are encouraged and attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.