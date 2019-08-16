WATERLOO — Local police and fire agencies will offer programs at Saturday's Waterloo Rotary Farmers Market in the parking lot of Upstate Antique Center at 22 Locust St.
The Waterloo Police Department will help parents register their children for the E-Z Child ID System, creating ID cards at no cost that include the child's picture, fingerprints and pertinent information to assist in locating a missing child.
The Seneca County sheriff's office will provide a live K-9 dog demonstration at 11 a.m., while the Waterloo Fire Department will be on the premises to present a hands-on experience for children.
The market will feature music by Rolling Thunder DJ Entertainment, an ice cream truck, henna tattoos, and a host of fresh produce and craft vendors.
The market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public. For more information, go to waterloofarmmarket.com or call Melissa Nesbit at (315) 730-9476.
