CLYDE — Two Savannah men have been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of a Clyde man last month, while the man’s wife faces more charges.
State police updated the case in a press release Wednesday, saying a Wayne County grand jury handed up indictments Monday. Linda Martinez, 53, of Clyde, was indicted on felony counts of second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence.
Martinez was arrested by state police Oct. 28 and charged with second-degree murder. She has been in the county jail since that arrest
Brandon H. Williams, 27, and Mark T. Shannon, 54, both of Savannah, were indicted on felony charges of second-degree criminal possession, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence.
They were arrested Wednesday, arraigned in county court and remanded to jail in lieu of unspecified bail.
State police released no details on those charges.
In a previous release, police said Martinez’s husband, Rafael Martinez, was reported missing Oct. 25. His body was found three days later by state police divers in the Seneca River in Cayuga County and taken to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.
State police were assisted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and CSX Railroad in recovering the body. The case also involves the county district attorney’s office and Clyde Police Department.
State police have released no other details on the alleged homicide.