SAVANNAH — The state Department of Environmental Conservation is proposing to modify and toughen the State Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit for the town’s wastewater treatment plant on North Main Street.
The plant discharges treated wastewater into Crusoe and Creamery creeks. Both are Class C water bodies.
DEC is proposing to modify the SPDES permit by removing and shifting one discharge point, altering requirements for seasonal disinfection from May 1 to Oct. 31, setting new fecal coliform effluent and ammonia limits to meet new standards, adding requirements for mercury, and phosphorus monitoring and disinfection.
DEC is proposing a new, five-year SPDES permit. The draft permit and fact sheet can be viewed and printed from the DEC website at www.dec.ny.gov/permits/6054.html.
Requests for a legislative hearing or public statement must be made in writing to Kimberly A. Merchant, DEC Region 8 Headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, 14414, by Feb. 26.
All documents related to the new permit are available for inspection at the Region 8 office in Avon during normal business hours by making an appointment with Merchant. She can be reached at (585) 226-2466 or DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.