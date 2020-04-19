SAVANNAH — A local woman died in a one-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.
State police said Andrea Steele, 61, was killed when her vehicle went off Morgan Road just before 4 p.m. Morgan,who was ejected from the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
In Seneca County, troopers and Seneca County sheriff’s office deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident just before 10 p.m. Thursday on West River Road in Fayette that left two people injured. The Border City Fire Department also responded.
State police said Nicholas Roof, 29, of Geneva, was driving west when he went off the road and hit an embankment. Roof and a passenger, Aden Blevins, 32, of Seneca Falls, were ejected from the vehicle.
Roof and Blevins were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester to be treated for what police described as serious injuries.
The investigations into both crashes are continuing.