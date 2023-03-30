WATERLOO — A local man who committed numerous crimes over a six-month period last year could be spending the rest of his life behind bars.
In Seneca County Court Wednesday, Judge Barry Porsch sentenced Cassidy Ward to 15 years to life in prison as a persistent felony offender. That came after Ward pleaded guilty to a felony charge of intimidating a victim/witness. District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said that charge normally has a sentence of 1½-4 years in prison, but due to Ward’s lengthy criminal history and other recent charges, the prosecution sought an enhanced sentence as a persistent felon.
Sinkiewicz said following a three-day hearing last December, Porsch determined Ward required extended incarceration and lifetime supervision to best serve the public interest. That resulted in Wednesday’s sentence.
“We don’t seek persistent status lightly, but this guy needs to be supervised for the rest of his life,” Sinkiewicz said of Ward, who also lived in Seneca Falls at times.
Sinkiewicz noted that former Yates County District Attorney Valerie Gardner, now an assistant DA in his office, prosecuted the hearing. Sinkiewicz and his first assistant DA, Dave Mashewke, testified because they both had prosecuted Ward in the past.
“This was a truly complex case involving many moving parts,” Sinkiewicz said. “Every time we got a handle on his (Ward’s) charges, he committed new offenses.”
Sinkiewicz said Ward pleaded guilty to four other felonies Wednesday. Ward will be sentenced on those May 10 but is not expected to get more prison time added to his 15-to-life sentence.
“Persistent felony offender status is reserved for defendants who have had many opportunities to live law-abiding lives and choose to pursue criminal behavior instead,” Sinkiewicz said. “The enhanced sentence is necessary to secure the safety of the community.
“I want to thank Assistant DA Gardner, members of the Seneca Falls Police Department, Seneca County sheriff’s office, and the victims who assisted in bringing Mr. Ward to justice.”