SENECA FALLS — Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara is likely to face a Republican Party primary challenge from Frank Schmitter.
Ferrara, a retired public school teacher and administrator, is completing his first four-year term.
“I am seeking reelection, and my only comment is that I wish Mr. Schmitter the best of luck and good health,” he said.
Schmitter is a retired state trooper now working as an investigator in the Seneca County District Attorney’s Office.
In material sent to enrolled Republicans in the town, Schmitter said he is running on a platform of lowering taxes, noting Seneca Falls has the highest town tax in Seneca County, and requiring the Cayuga Nation to pay for town services rendered. He also said he would focus on attracting businesses, keeping the community a safe place to raise a family, be willing to work with people to resolve problems, and “bring common sense to local government.”
Schmitter, who lives on Noble Road, has resided in the town for 35 years. He is married with three children and eight grandchildren.
Candidates must submit party petitions to the Board of Elections from April 3-6. A primary election would be June 27.
Town Democrats select their candidates at party caucuses in July.
There may also be a Republican primary for highway superintendent.