KEUKA PARK — Keuka College, and the family and friends of a Keuka graduate killed in a recent mass shooting, are honoring his memory the way he would have wanted.
By celebrating life and learning in the form of a new scholarship.
The college recently established the Trevor Irby Memorial Scholarship to honor the 2017 Keuka grad, who died in July at a festival in California. Irby, a 2012 graduate of Romulus High School, was at the festival with his girlfriend Sarah Warner, also a Keuka graduate.
Warner was not hurt. Three other people were killed and 17 others injured.
“We have been helping Sarah and trying to make some sense of what happened. She wanted something good to come out of all this,” said Billy Jo Jayne, Keuka’s senior director of alumni relations and development. “We want to support her and want this scholarship to have a positive impact on future generations of students.”
Jayne said the scholarship is an effort by the “Keuka community” including the college, Hunt Country Vineyards in Branchport — where Irby worked while at Keuka — and Irby’s family and friends. Irby was active in both the Romulus and Keuka communities.
“Trevor made a true difference in the lives of everyone who knew him. He never stopped helping in ways both big and small. We all miss him very much,” read a statement on the Hunt Country Vineyards website.
The scholarship will be awarded annually to a student who embodies Irby’s qualities of compassion, energy, and love for life. To create this endowed scholarship, Irby’s family, friends and the college are seeking to raise $50,000.
“Keuka College wants to do everything in our power to raise these funds,” Jayne said.
People who have questions or need help making a donation to the scholarship fund can contact the college’s development department at (315) 279-5684 or email bjjayne@keuka.edu.