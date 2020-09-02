GENEVA — John Lennon once sang, “All I want is the truth. Just give me some truth.”
It’s something Katherine Ergil thinks America could use a little more of these days when it comes to the mainstream media.
Ergil, the 2020 recipient of the Finger Lakes Times’ Dale Duchesne Memorial Award scholarship, said she’s concerned not only with the direction news is taking, but with those looking to discredit factual reports that may cast them or their party in an unfavorable way.
Duchesne was a beloved and talented Finger Lakes Times photographer, who worked for the paper for 20 years before passing away unexpectedly.
Ergil, a 2020 Geneva High School graduate, doesn’t know if she will ultimately choose a career in journalism, but she is troubled by the direction of an industry that she said needs to focus on finding the truth while eschewing attention-grabbing and often deceptive headlines for light-on-the-details stories that target a public that media critics say has an increasingly limited attention span.
She touches on the topic in her essay, “Media Today: One thing that’s wrong with it and how I would fix it.”
Ergil writes: “Media today preys on the gullibility and inattention to detail that plagues society. The result of this is that often the truth and facts are not well represented in mainstream media. A phrase commonly heard describing the media is ‘fake news.’ Is this cry used when news is truly false or as a way to distract a society who merely focuses on headlines? … When one turns on the television, opens up a newspaper or even scrolls through social media, more often than not they are hit in the face with some sort of shocking headline, something designed to grab their attention, using disgust, empathy or excitement.”
Ergil said she is thrilled to start her college career next week at the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, one of the top journalism programs in the nation. She was originally slated to attend the University of Maryland, home to another first-rate journalism school, when Northwestern accepted her. The COVID-19 pandemic had delayed their admissions process, she said, adding that Northwestern was her first choice.
“I’m definitely excited to be at a school where I have more resources to figure out what I want to do,” she said.
Unfortunately, she’ll be conducting studies for the fall semester from her Geneva home, as Northwestern is in a remote-learning mode because of COVID-19. She said the school hopes to reopen the campus in January.
Ergil, an online subscriber to The New York Times, said people are too often turning to news sources that present news that fits their beliefs, rather than information that digs deeper and challenges those beliefs.
And while The New York Times may be her primary source of information, she said she digs deeper on issues she is interested in.
Ergil said a career in journalism intrigues her.
“I’ve always wanted to get out there and see things,” she said.
As a top student in virtually every subject — she ranked fourth in her Geneva class with an unweighted grade point average of 96 — Ergil believes her interest in math and science could help her find a specialty within those fields.
When she is not studying, she is a top-flight competitive gymnast, something she has done since a child.
“When I find something I really like to do, I stay with it,” she said, noting that she teaches the sport at Eagle Gymnastics in Canandaigua.
She also plans to join a gymnastics club at Northwestern.
The Finger Lakes Times annually presents the Dale Duchesne Memorial Award to a Geneva High senior who has been accepted into a two- or four-year college to pursue a degree in journalism or photography.
“I had the pleasure of working with Dale in the early stages of my career and not only was he a topnotch photographer, but he was a fireman who cared a great deal about this community,” said FLT Executive Editor Mike Cutillo. “I see a lot of Dale’s qualities in Katherine, especially the way he cared about the craft of photojournalism just as she cares about journalism in general.
“She definitely has a bright future, and we are excited to see where her career takes her.”