WATERLOO — The first attempt to sell the Main Street School to an East Syracuse housing developer fell through earlier this year.
Undaunted, the Board of Education voted 9-0 Monday to try again with essentially the same company.
Meeting in special session, the board voted to approve a purchase agreement with Lakewood Development II LLC, a real estate development firm founded in 2013 by Susan Kimmell and Peter Wilson as part of the Two Plus Four family of companies. Lakewood Development II is a continuation of Lakewood Development LLC founded by Kimmel and David Bacon in 2003.
One of their recent projects was conversion of West Middle School in Auburn into senior citizen apartments. The company proposes to convert the iconic Main Street School, built in 1928, into 35 senior housing units.
The purchase price is the same as offered in the first proposal, $600,000. The district will receive $20,000 from Lakewood for the exclusive option of buying the property for $600,000. The option will expire Dec. 31, 2021. The board determined that the building has no further use for school purposes. It also adopted a declaration that the sale would not have any significant negative environmental impacts.
“The board was going to put out another Request For Proposals for the school after the first offer from Two Plus Four was withdrawn because they did not get a state grant they needed,” said Terri Bavis, school superintendent. “Then Susan Kimmel called and said there is a new round of state grants and they feel with the work they did on the first application, they have a great opportunity to get a new application in and approved because they’ve done all the legwork already.”
Bavis said the board is excited about the deal.
“The company has been excellent to work with,” she said. “They want to provide what the community wants, senior housing, and they’ve done many other good projects like this.”
The school was built and opened in 1928 as a high school. It was converted to a junior high when a new high school was built in 1962 on Stark Street. It later became a middle school and an elementary school before closing in 2014.
Lakewood plans to create 35 apartments in the three-story structure, which borders LaFayette Park.