WATERLOO — The proposed sale of the Walnut Street Field to the village for $1 went down by a 5-4 vote at the school board’s Jan. 24 meeting.
The board reviewed five comments from district residents about the proposed sale or donation of the field that borders North Walnut Street. There was a lengthy discussion before board member Josh Mull motioned to transfer the field to the village for use as greenspace recreation. The motion was seconded by board member Andrea Bennett.
Board President Ellen Hughes, Caitlin Ryan, Erin Brown, Coreen Lowry and Charles Bronson voted no. Mull, Bennett, Renee Thomas and Ray Grifa favored the measure.
According to meeting minutes, several board members said they want the village to submit a comprehensive plan for the field. It has been used for a variety of recreational uses and athletic team practices and games for nearly 100 years.
In other action:
• NICKNAME — The board received communication from a resident with a suggestion for a new mascot for athletic teams, replacing the longtime Indians moniker. Hughes said the suggestion will be given to a sub-committee of the district’s Strategic Plan Committee when such a committee is formed.
• MAIN STREET SCHOOL — The board voted 9-0 to extend the current agreement with Lakewood Development II LLC of East Syracuse for the company’s proposed purchase of the former Main Street School for $600,000. The sale was approved in 2021. Lakewood plans to convert the 94-year-old three-story building into apartments. The purchase agreement includes an option to extend the closing date to as late as March 31.