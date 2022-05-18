• See Page 5B for all of Tuesday’s voting results.
While some area school superintendents expressed concern their 2022-23 budgets could face opposition — perhaps even defeat — voters in the four-county area were resounding in their approval.
The school budgets in each of the 17 school districts the Times tracks passed Tuesday, ranging from a 91.7% approval rate in Romulus to 58.1% in Waterloo — although in Romulus, 97 people voted on the budget, the fewest among the area districts by a wide margin.
In an unusual twist, two write-in candidates were elected to school boards over people appearing on the ballot. Nicole Malbone won a seat in the Clyde-Savannah district, while Doug Hammond was elected in Dundee.
The only proposition that was defeated happened in the South Seneca district. A measure that would have allowed the district to purchase 9.8 acres of land in Ovid that would be used for future development of facilities and would provide safe accessibility to existing and future facilities at the middle/high school campus was rejected 221-183.