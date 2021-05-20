The past year-plus has put a strain on education all over the world like never before.
The Finger Lakes region was not immune to COVID-19’s assault on everyday life.
In grades 6-12, most districts began the school year with some sort of hybrid learning model in place, allowing students to attend in person two days a week. A handful allowed in-person attendance all five weekdays, with certain protocols in place. And, in at least one case, the year began with fully remote learning and transitioned into a hybrid model.
While fraught with unprecedented challenges and uncertain aid situations, school district officials still needed to forge ahead and create budgets for the 2021-22 school year. And, as has been the case in recent years, voters approved spending plans by wide margins.
The 17 school districts in the Times‘ four-county coverage area OK’d 2021-22 school budgets by resounding margins Tuesday. All propositions, most tied to bus purchases and library funding, also passed with ease.
South Seneca’s 89% approval rate for its school budget topped the 17-school list. The vote was 267-34.
“We are very grateful to all those who came out to vote, and for the strong consistent support of the South Seneca community for our schools,” Superintendent of Schools Stephen Parker Zielinski wrote in an email.
There were 1,091 ballots cast in the Geneva school district, trailing only Canandaigua in terms of numbers among the 17 schools the Times tracks. Of those, 884 were yes votes, or 81%.
“One of the greatest strengths of our district is the community support,” Superintendent of Schools Patricia Garcia said in a district-issued email. “Our families and community members have stood with us throughout this very challenging school year. With so many voting in favor of our spending plan, I am certain they will continue to support us in the coming school year.”
The only drama in most cases involved contested board of education races.
In Geneva, former teacher and administrator Randy Grenier won a three-way race for one five-year term. Grenier garnered 448 votes to outpace incumbent May Farnsworth (369) and Holly Sweeney (284).
In Waterloo, Andrea Bennett (195), incumbent Ellen Hughes (182) and Caitlin Ryan (178) were elected to three-year terms. Brian Dwello was fourth with 141 votes.
Six people ran for four spots on the Newark school board. Scott Verbridge (353), Julie Nevelizer (347) and Shannon Nash (343) were elected to three-year terms. Incumbent Brad Steve will serve the remaining two years of an unexpired term after getting 299 votes. Charlene Gonzalez (277) and incumbent John Addyman (232) rounded out the candidates.