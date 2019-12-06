VICTOR — Victor High School was evacuated Thursday morning after a bomb threat was found written on a bathroom wall.
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said the school’s resource officer was told of the threat about 10:50 a.m. The officer and school district administrators decided the school should be evacuated.
“The schools have plans in place for these types of situations, and it was decided that the plan should be followed and the evacuation was implemented,” Henderson said.
The building was searched with a nitrate detection K-9 dog from the sheriff’s office, and a K-9 unit from the state police. No bomb was found.
The sheriff’s office investigation continues.