GENEVA — Following an incident that lasted several hours Thursday and resulted in three schools operating under lockout procedures, city police took a person into custody for a mental health evaluation.
In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, police Chief Mike Passalacqua said officers responded to a Cherry Street residence just before 9:30 a.m. for the report of a suicidal person. Police learned the person may have left the residence with a knife.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Geneva City School District was notified of the incident and was placed on a lockout,” Passalacqua said.
Heather Swanson, the school district’s public information officer, said Geneva High School, Geneva Middle School and North Street School were on lockout. West Street School was not.
City police searched for the person during the late-morning and early-afternoon hours in areas that included Cherry, Lewis, and North Main streets, as well as around the schools. The person, who was not identified, was found by police at approximately 2:30 p.m. in an undisclosed area of the city.
“The individual was interviewed by members of the department’s Crisis Intervention Team and was safely transported to a local medical facility for an evaluation,” Passalacqua said.
Swanson said the lockout was lifted around normal dismissal time for Geneva High and Geneva Middle schools. North Street School dismissal was at the usual time.
“We are grateful to be able to work closely with our local law enforcement in these situations,” Swanson said. “We benefit from a strong partnership with the Geneva Police Department and other area police, which is crucial to keeping our staff and students safe.”