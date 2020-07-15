The region’s school superintendents said they don’t have all the details they need to form reopening plans that are due by the end of the month, but what was offered by the state Monday is a good start.
While they will be getting additional guidance from the state Wednesday, districts have working committees tasked with addressing the myriad challenges of educating children with an ongoing pandemic.
The challenge, of course, is how schools can protect both students and staff from the coronavirus that may currently be contained in New York, but which could potentially spread rapidly in a closed-quarter setting such as a classroom or bus.
Another challenge is the need for flexibility if virus infection rates go up and distance learning must be adopted as the sole educational component, as happened in March when schools closed. As part of reopening planning, districts already are envisioning a possible mix of in-class and distance learning this coming year to reduce chances for infections among students and staff.
The key to whether Finger Lakes Region schools can open is dependent on the COVID-19 rolling infection rate for two weeks, and so far, the area is well below the 5 percent maximum infection rate announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday. The average COVID infection rate for the region has been around 1 percent for several weeks.
According to Cuomo, districts will learn the first week of August whether they can reopen for the fall, but a subsequent spike that sends the infection rate past 9 percent would halt those plans.
The guidance released on Monday said students and teachers will be screened for illness, wear masks or face shields and keep six feet of distance when possible. To reduce congestion, the state suggests strategies such as staggered start times, installing partitions or changing hallway traffic patterns.
The Geneva City School District’s new superintendent, Patricia Garcia, said student and staff safety is paramount.
“Our focus was and continues to be reopening Geneva city schools responsibly, in a manner that prioritizes student, staff and community health and safety without sacrificing quality of instruction and equity of opportunity,” she said. “We are relieved to finally have some guidance from the state but anxious to receive more detailed direction”
Garcia said the district’s Reopening Task Force, which includes a wide spectrum of the community, “is hard at work interpreting the guidance as it applies to the Geneva City School District and determining whether we can meet social distance and facial covering requirements with in-person instruction alone, or a combination of in-person virtual.”
She said there is “still much we need to unpack from the governor’s announcement and the interim guidance he issued Monday, but we are confident that our work with the Reopening Task Force will lead to a workable plan.”
Newark Central Superintendent Matt Cook said a coordinated announcement with Cuomo, the state Education Department and the Department of Health would have “been more reassuring,” but he’s relieved to at least have preliminary reopening guidance.
“The top priority has to be addressing how we bring students and staff back safely while delivering the highest quality educational experience we can,” he said. “As expected, some combination of mask wearing and social distancing will play a key role in all decisions going forward.”
He said staff and families will be surveyed this week for feedback, along with “trying to align our reopening plans to the region, as so many of our students attend BOCES programs, and we have families where children attend multiple districts. Regional coordination will be key.”
At South Seneca, Superintendent Steve Parker Zielinski said that “with less than 24 hours so far to incorporate the guidance into our plans, it’s hard to comment in much detail. Like most districts, South Seneca is working hard with stakeholder groups to build a plan that will be flexible enough to pivot if and when circumstances change through the school year. We are planning to offer as much in-person instruction as we can do safely, while staying in compliance with social distancing limitations. With each day in July that gets closer to when our plan is due to the Department of Education, we will have more to share with the community.”
And at Marcus Whitman, Superintendent Christopher Brown said the state has offered plenty of guidance but that local districts still have a key role in the reopening process.
“The guidance from the New York State Education Department, governor’s office and Department of Health provided, in my opinion, a road map to reopening that will get schools about 85 percent of the way there. The other 15 percent is going to come from the input of the community, the geography of each school district and the voices of the students.”
Safety takes precedence over every other reopening component, Brown said.
“Providing a safe environment is job number one for us, followed by emotional health for students and staff, transportation, food service, scheduling, technology and academics,” he said. “You might find it curious that academics is last on our list since we are a school. We are all working through a pandemic, and in order to set the stage for quality learning, all of the other pieces need to be in place so that if we are learning face to face, hybrid, or fully at home during the school year, the other barriers to success are taken care of. We will not be allowing one student to enter the building until I would be comfortable sending my own children or grandchildren.”
He said the district will be providing regular updates on its reopening plan progress through the summer.